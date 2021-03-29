Star Wars reboot: 'Brie Larson to play new Jedi character stronger than Darth Vader'

After The Rise of Skywalker was released the future of the Star Wars series has been shrouded in mystery. Many of the franchise’s noted leakers have since been telling of an upcoming “reboot” in the cinematic universe, which would allow Disney to explore new events and timelines in their upcoming Star Wars TV shows on Disney Plus. Mike Zeroh’s latest information involves the casting of Captain Marvel star Brie Larson as a new Jedi who is looking for an unimaginable power.

Zeroh’s newest video discussing the franchise tells of how Larson’s new character would come about. He said it would be a “brand new Star Wars universe with a brand new mythology”. The leaker went on: “Brie Larson is going to portray a new character called Maeve in a new timeline of the franchise. “It will involve her character being more powerful than Anakin and Rey combined.” READ MORE: Star Wars Disney Plus: Mark Hamill ‘open’ to returning for ‘reboot’

Maeve becoming more powerful than Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) – better known as Darth Vader – would be a huge change in the series. So far in the series Vader has been touted as the strongest Jedi of all, before his son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) took over. Rey’s powers in the sequel trilogy weren’t explored greatly, but it was accepted that she was extremely strong with the Force. Zeroh went on to reveal the TV series following Maeve would show her tracking down a power never before seen in the Star Wars franchise. He said: “Maeve is set to go on a journey to find an ancient Force power that is stronger than the light and dark side of the Force … Maeve is set to discover and obtain and learn about it in this new show.”

This new enemy would be no match for Maeve, however, as Larson’s character is somehow stronger than “Luke, Anakin and Rey combined,” because of her link with some powerful aliens. Zeroh said: “Maeve is set to be connected to the Whills who are godlike beings who help her discover this new power. “Maeve is also set to have different levels of her own power which will evolve and be explored in the series.” In the Star Wars Extended Universe the Whills are almost deities in that they are connected to the midi-chlorians – otherwise known as the Force – in ways humans could not imagine.