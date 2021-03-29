Star Wars reboot: 'Brie Larson to play new Jedi character stronger than Darth Vader'

He said it would be a “brand new Star Wars universe with a brand new mythology”.
The leaker went on: “Brie Larson is going to portray a new character called Maeve in a new timeline of the franchise.
“It will involve her character being more powerful than Anakin and Rey combined.”
READ MORE: Star Wars Disney Plus: Mark Hamill ‘open’ to returning for ‘reboot’
So far in the series Vader has been touted as the strongest Jedi of all, before his son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) took over. Rey’s powers in the sequel trilogy weren’t explored greatly, but it was accepted that she was extremely strong with the Force.
Zeroh went on to reveal the TV series following Maeve would show her tracking down a power never before seen in the Star Wars franchise.
He said: “Maeve is set to go on a journey to find an ancient Force power that is stronger than the light and dark side of the Force … Maeve is set to discover and obtain and learn about it in this new show.”
Zeroh said: “Maeve is set to be connected to the Whills who are godlike beings who help her discover this new power.
“Maeve is also set to have different levels of her own power which will evolve and be explored in the series.”
In the Star Wars Extended Universe the Whills are almost deities in that they are connected to the midi-chlorians – otherwise known as the Force – in ways humans could not imagine.
Zeroh added that Larson has “begun training” for her upcoming Star Wars TV show role, however this report is not confirmed.
In the past, Larson has admitted to auditioning for roles in the Star Wars series, saying: “I auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies and I didn’t get it. I don’t even know why I’m saying I didn’t get it. Like, you know I didn’t.”
Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman has also claimed Larson is in “active talks” to be involved in a new Star Wars project, adding to Zeroh’s claims.
The Star Wars saga is available on Disney Plus now.
0 Comments