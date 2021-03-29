Statins side effects: Drug can cause sleep disturbances including insomnia and nightmares

Statin therapy is the cornerstone for primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular diseases and is generally safe and well tolerated. Most adverse effects associated with these drugs are muscle symptoms and gastrointestinal symptoms.

In another study published in Science Daily, cholesterol-lowering drug linked to sleep disruptions was analysed.

In this study, researchers tested 1,016 healthy adult men and women for six months in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial using simvastatin, given at 20 milligrams (mg), pravastatin at 40 mg, or a placebo.

Researchers assessed outcomes with the Leeds sleep scale, a visual analogue scale of sleep quality, and a rating scale of sleep problems. Both scales were measured before and during treatment.

Doctor Beatrice Golomb, lead author of the study and an associate professor of medicine and family and preventive medicine at the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine said of the findings: “The results showed that simvastain use was associated with significantly worse sleep quality.

“A significantly greater number of individuals taking simvastatin reported sleep problems than those taking either pravastain or the placebo.

“Patients taking simvastatin who are having sleep problems should consult with their doctor,” Dr Golomb said.

“Sleep deprivation is a major problem in a minor number of people.”

