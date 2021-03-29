NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Teen Texas girl allegedly abducted by her estranged sex-offender dad

A Texas teen is in “extreme danger” after she was abducted by her estranged father, a registered sex offender who assaulted the girl’s mother during the kidnapping, authorities said.

Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was snatched Wednesday in Point, Tex. — about 65 miles northeast of Dallas — after her estranged dad, Justin Shaun Gray, allegedly “assaulted the girl’s mother and chased her with a knife,” according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office[1].

Lexus Nichole Gray allegedly was abducted by her estranged father in Point, Texas.

The suspect, 40, “is known to be dangerous and wanted,” authorities said in issuing an Amber Alert[2], further noting that Gray is “a registered sex offender and has a parole violation warrant that is active.”

Gray was convicted in 2009 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to authorities and Texas public records[3].

“The minor female is in extreme danger,” investigators said, adding that as of Friday the Grays were believed to be in either Dallas or Mesquite, Tex.

Lexus Gray stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Justin Shaun Gray is a registered sex offender, who "is known to be dangerous and wanted," according to the Rains County Sheriff's Office.
Justin Gray is about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.

