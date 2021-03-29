NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

The Game Of Life 2 Goes For A Spin On...

Gaming

The Game Of Life 2 Goes For A Spin On Switch eShop Today

1 min

86views
61
11 shares, 61 points

Nintendo’s systems have attracted their share of board game conversions over the years, and the Switch has been particularly well suited to the genre. It’s easy to disregard them, but titles like Monopoly on Switch shift copies, and now we have an established Hasbro property jumping into the fray.

Marmalade Game Studio has confirmed that The Game Of Life 2 arrives on the eShop today, albeit with a relatively premium price of $ 29.99 / €29.99 / £29.99. It’s already available on smart devices and PC, and though most would play something like this in local multiplayer it will support online and cross-platform play.

A straw poll of the Nintendo Life team highlighted that some have kids that play the board game, and others remember it from childhood. Whether it has the same appeal as a Switch game will be something else entirely.

Are you tempted by this ‘life simulation’?

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

61
11 shares, 61 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish