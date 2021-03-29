Why does Easter change every year? Easter 2021 date

But why does the holiday always fall on different dates and is there any signifiance to it?
We reveal all you need to know…
When is Easter weekend in 2021?
This year, Easter weekend falls on April 2 to April 5.
READ MORE: Easter 2021: Easy cocktail recipes to make on Easter Sunday
All the main Spring occasions in the Christian calendar fall on a Sunday, which is why the dates aren’t always consistent year on year.
What is Easter and why is it celebrated?
Easter Sunday is the culmination of the Christian celebration of Holy Week which signifies the period of Lent.
Many choose to give up things such as chocolate or alcohol for Lent, but the period is meant to be honouring all Jesus Christ gave up for his people, and is in some way a form of mourning his crucifixion.
Easter however, is a joyful celebration because it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which happened on what is now called Easter Sunday.
This is down to Jesus himself being spotted on that day, and for days after, following his cruel death.
Traditions such as the Easter roasts and giving up things for Lent all derive from Christian traditions, however, not all Easter practices come from the religion.
Other symbols linked to the holiday such as the Easter bunny or coloured eggs come from Paganism.
Read More
0 Comments