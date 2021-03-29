Why does Easter change every year? Easter 2021 date

Easter is just around the corner and many of us are already gearing up for the celebrations, stockpiling chocolate eggs and planning treasure hunts for the kids. The holiday falls at the start of April in 2021, but always changes its dates year on year.

Although a Christian holiday at its core, Easter has been commercialised over the years and is now typically celebrated by everyone in the UK, much like Christmas.

But why does the holiday always fall on different dates and is there any signifiance to it?

We reveal all you need to know…

When is Easter weekend in 2021?

This year, Easter weekend falls on April 2 to April 5.

