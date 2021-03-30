NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie shares photos of her burns from horrific fireball accident

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie shares photos of her burns from horrific fireball accident

Addressing her initial reaction to the accident, she recalled: “The first thing I said to AJ was, ‘Is my face going to be OK? Are you still going to love me?’

“I kept repeating this to him and I was shaking in horror,” she added.

Abbie spent the night in intensive care while AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard waited outside the hospital, due to coronavirus restrictions.

She was later transferred to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s Burns unit.

The dancer added she felt “embarrassed” about the way she looked and didn’t want AJ to see her as she was.

Five days later, he picked her up from the hospital and has since been helping her at home.

