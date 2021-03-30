Aldi: Supermarket slashes the price of groceries to 19p as Easter price war begins

Aldi is offering customers the chance to pick up super cheap groceries ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend. Shoppers can save a huge amount of money when shopping at the discount retailer this week.

Lidl is also thought to have slashed the price of their groceries too this week. Retailer Asda isn’t far behind the discounters with their one kilogram of carrots down to just 20p. The supermarket giant has also slashed the price of other essentials. During the pandemic, Asda dropped the price of more than 1,000 essential items such as meats, cheeses and cupboard staples.

Customers can currently pick up two giant eggs for just £7 including Cadbury and Nestlé ones. Large Easter Eggs are currently on a special deal where shoppers can pick up four for just £10 while a selected range of medium eggs are on rollback for just 75p. These offers are available online as well as in stores. There are great options for children too, including Asda’s bundle for £10 containing four large eggs from Thorntons, Smarties and Cadbury. Aldi also has some great chocolate egg options including its showstopper Specially Selected exquisite blond beehive egg & hidden truffles. Available in-stores now for £14.99, the Easter Egg boasts chunky honeycomb pieces and bee pollen. Supermarkets will regularly update their shoppers on coronavirus safety rules that it has in place to protect staff and colleagues. Customers heading for a food shop ahead of Easter should make note of all the current guidance in place.

