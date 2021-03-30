Andy Murray unveils plan to become golf caddie or football coach once he retires

Andy Murray is considering becoming a golf caddie or football coach when his injury-ravaged tennis career comes to an end.

The three-time Grand Slam winner wants to carry the clubs of some of the PGA’s elite players – or follow in the footsteps of fellow Scot Sir Alex Ferguson by taking charge in the dugout.

Murray underwent hip replacement surgery in January 2019 and he has struggled to return to his lofty heights.

The 33-year-old is at the tail end of his playing career and he is already weighing up his next move.

“I love sport, so something that would interest me would be working in another sport,” Murray told the Gentlemen’s Journal.

“I really like golf, so being a caddie for example on the golf tour would be something I would find exciting.