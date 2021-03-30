NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Bee Gees feud: Why did the Gibb brothers fall out?

Entertainment

Bee Gees feud: Why did the Gibb brothers fall out?

1 min

75views
55
10 shares, 55 points

In 1969, Robin left the group after feeling their new manager, Robert Stigwood, favoured Barry as the frontman.

This was to become a recurring theme in their history, with Robin and Barry having a difficult relationship.

Speaking of this to the Irish Times in 2020, Barry said: “Before we ever became famous were the best times of our lives.

“There was no competition; it didn’t matter who sang what.

“When we had our first No 1, Massachusetts, Robin sang the lead, and I don’t think he ever got past that; he never felt that anyone else should sing lead after that.

“And that was not the nature of the group. We all brought songs in; whoever brings the idea in sings the song.”

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

55
10 shares, 55 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish