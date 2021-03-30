Bee Gees feud: Why did the Gibb brothers fall out?

In 1969, Robin left the group after feeling their new manager, Robert Stigwood, favoured Barry as the frontman.

This was to become a recurring theme in their history, with Robin and Barry having a difficult relationship.

Speaking of this to the Irish Times in 2020, Barry said: “Before we ever became famous were the best times of our lives.

“There was no competition; it didn’t matter who sang what.

“When we had our first No 1, Massachusetts, Robin sang the lead, and I don’t think he ever got past that; he never felt that anyone else should sing lead after that.

“And that was not the nature of the group. We all brought songs in; whoever brings the idea in sings the song.”