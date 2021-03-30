Binding of Isaac Repentance release time confirmed for March 31

Steam gamers have been told when exactly they can expect to start playing The Binding of Isaac: Repentance this week. The development team behind the hugely popular roguelike title have confirmed that Repentance will be the last DLC for the original title launched back in 2011. The good news is that while today’s launch is limited to PC, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be coming to other platforms. According to the Binding team, Repentance will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox platforms. The game is actively being ported this year and should have a staggered release starting later in 2021. It has also been confirmed that a special edition retail version of the full collection also in the work but does not have a firm release date yet.

WHEN IS THE BINDING OF ISAAC REPENTANCE COMING OUT? Developer Edmund McMillen has confirmed that The Binding of Isaac: Repentance release time has been set for 8am GMT on Wednesday, March 31. For gamers in the United States, this means the new Binding DLC will be available to download and play at midnight PST on the same day. As mentioned above, this will be the final piece of DLC being released for the original Binding of Isaac project, but that doesn’t mean more isn’t being planned. A message posted on Steam from the Binding team covering post-launch plans reveals: “The game will obviously feature bug fixes and balance updates, we may also do a few random updates with some rework for things like items/the void/Delerium eventually, but nothing is set in stone yet. “There will be a mega Kickstarter in June that will feature TONS of Isaac swag as well as a mega expansion to the binding of Isaac card game Four Souls… sign up here for the mailing list to get bonus extras and be notified.” And for anyone looking for more news on the new Binding of Isaac Repentance launch, the latest FAQ covering the game’s launch can be found below: