Bottom line

Microsoft Corp. hired Ferox Strategies to work on issues pertaining to international digital taxation, cybersecurity and international trade. Debra Dixon, former chief of staff to ex-Rep. Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Georgia ruffles feathers with sweeping voting restrictions The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden shifts on filibuster California Supreme Court: Judges must consider ability to pay when setting bail MORE (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

Boeing Co. hired West Front Strategies to work on issues related to aerospace, aviation, defense and transportation. Malloy McDaniel, former policy adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden to talk infrastructure amid border, voting controversies Juan Williams: The GOP’s big lie on voting rights The Memo: Biden seeks a secret weapon — GOP voters MORE (R-Ky.), and Ashley Davis, former special assistant to the director of homeland security in the George W. Bush administration, will work on the account.

Eli Lilly and Co. hired Ferox Strategies to work on issues related to the pharmaceutical industry. Dixon and Cristina Antelo, a former legal fellow for the Senate Democratic Steering Committee, will work on the account.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hired Winning Strategies Washington to secure funding and support for mental health related initiatives and policies. Chelsey Penrod Hickman, former chief of staff to Rep. Kay Granger Norvell (Kay) Kay GrangerMarjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Here are the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump Growing number of lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege MORE (R-Texas), will work on the account.

Armored Things Inc., a crowd intelligence software company, hired K&L Gates LLP to work on issues related to homeland security and legislative branch appropriations bills. Sean McGlynn, former assistant to the chief of staff to ex-Sen. Barbara Mikulski Barbara Ann MikulskiHow the US can accelerate progress on gender equity Former Md. senator Paul Sarbanes dies at 87 Foreign policy congressional committees need to call more women experts MORE (D-Md.), will work on the account.

Fort Valley State University in Georgia hired Holland & Knight LLP to work on federal funding issues and higher education policy. Shawna Francis Watley, former legislative assistant to ex-Sen. Bob Kerrey (D-Neb.), will work on the account.

