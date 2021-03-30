Can you travel from England to Scotland and Wales?

The Welsh and Scottish governments have implemented rules on travel between England and other UK nations.

The Scottish government does not permit people to travel between Scotland and England unless they have a “reasonable excuse”.

Reasonable excuses to travel to Scotland include for education or medical purposes, essential shopping or to travel to work, among others.

The lockdown guidance for Scotland states: “Under current Scottish law, given the state of the epidemic, unless you have a reasonable excuse (see exceptions) you must not travel between Scotland and England, Northern Ireland, Wales, Republic of Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.”