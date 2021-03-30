David Suchet admits the death of Poirot came as a major loss: 'I've lost my best friend'

Sir David Suchet, 74, became a household name to many as fan-favourite detective Hercule Poirot, until he bid farewell to the character he still refers to as his “best friend” in 2013. His death was a sad affair, not only for loyal viewers of the series but for the actor himself, who after 25-years portraying the French inspector also felt like part of him was dying.

In a recent interview, Suchet admitted that his upsetting demise felt like he had lost a real-life family member. “As a human being, losing your real family is always painful,” he said. “But my saddest day as an actor was filming Poirot’s death. “I miss him in my life because he was my life for 25 years and I’ve lost my best friend.” READ MORE: Agatha Christie’s genius as Murder on the Orient Express hits cinemas



On the ITV television series, Poirot died in October 1949 from complications of a heart condition at the end of Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case. When asked what he thought the essence of Hercule Poirot was after all these years, Suchet explained: “He comes across as very self-sufficient, but Agatha Christie has him mention on several occasions that the greatest gift from God to human beings is a husband-and-wife relationship. “I’d try to bring that out more as I aged with Poirot – that he would’ve loved to have had a companion.” But he added cheekily: “However, no one person could have put up with him. He would be impossible to live with! He’s an egotistical perfectionist.”

But the actor isn’t ready to give up on his on-screen alter-ego just yet. Before lockdown, he took Poirot on tour in Australia and New Zealand with his one-man show Poirot and Me: A Retrospective, but he has hopes to revive it in the UK. Wanting to showcase the show, which is an even split between the actor’s life story and his time as the detective, in the West End and then with a national tour, Suchet revealed it might “try to get people back into the theatre”, after what has been a dismal year for the performing arts sector. And the ITV series, which ran for a total of 70 episodes between 1989 to 2013, has been enjoying a bit of a lockdown revival since it was added to ITV Hub, to which the actor admitted has done wonders for his popularity. “My fan mail has increased three-fold with people who have watched the whole box set twice!” he told Radio Times. DON’T MISS…

