Eamonn Holmes shares heartache over painful health battle: ‘I'm determined to beat this’

“Chronic pain . Just can’t get it to go away [crying face emoji].”
Eamonn went on to thank fans who were also suffering with the condition for sharing their experiences with him.
He added: “Sadly so many of you know the feeling. Thanks for sharing your stories. I’m determined to beat this …however much it hurts.”
Chronic or persistent pain is pain that continues for longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment.
According to the NHS, long-term pain has many causes, such as arthritis, back problems, an old injury, illness or nerve damage.
Eamonn previously opened up about his hip operation, as he credited his other half for her support.
After the successful operation, the presenter recalled waking up thinking his wife, Ruth, was an angel.
“I said if this is Heaven, you’re the angel that I want.”
Eamonn was forced to take 10 weeks off to recover from the surgery in 2016.
The star was told he would need the double hip replacement when he was 36 years old, but he put it on hold to focus on his career.
He finally gave in after 25 years of hip, leg, and back pain, which led him to secretly sit on an inflatable disc when presenting.
