NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Available Now

Gaming

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Available Now

3 min

62views
47
10 shares, 47 points
Welcome to the world of El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, where one boy must brave the odds to find his mother and reunite what’s left of his family. As the boy, you will have to sneak your way through 30 increasingly difficult levels on a treacherous journey across the shady monastery, deadly deserts, bleak mines, and lawless frontier towns.

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

The story takes place in a classic spaghetti-western setting: After the death of his father and a savage bandit attack on the family’s farm, El Hijo is, for his own safety, sent to live in a monastery far away. Concerned about his mother following the raider’s tracks on her quest for revenge, he decides to escape and soon discovers matters around his new home are rather suspicious.

Use the weapons of a child, toys, and mischief, to deceive your adversaries and inspire other children to stand up against the ongoing injustice. Find your way out and uncover a conspiracy with roots far deeper than anyone could have imagined.

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

This unique non-violent stealth game features meticulously handcrafted levels guiding you through the story in our coherent flow, introducing you to challenges and threats from your surroundings and helping you understand how to overcome them. Various toys, like slingshots, fireworks, and tin soldiers, can be found throughout the world and put to use against monks, bandits, and deputies.

Keep a keen eye on your environment and try to use it to your advantage. Hide in large pots, duck behind walls, shoot out lamps with your sling, ride minecarts, and more to remain unseen. The stakes get increasingly higher, as you expose the shady dealings of a sinister group, much bigger than its parts.

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

The boy cherishes his freedom more than anything and will challenge whoever stands in his way to escape the clutches of a life in confinement and to find his way back to his loving mother.

Expose the bad guys, reunite the family, save the children, escape! El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is available now on Xbox!

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
Xbox Live

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

www.handy-games.com GmbH

1
“El Hijo – A Wild West Tale” is an exciting spaghetti-western stealth game, in which you guide a young boy on his quest to find his mother. As a six-year-old, “El Hijo” must always sneak past the dangers of his world. As he overcomes his challenges, he gains self-confidence, becomes more cunning and, along with it, finds more schemes to get past his foes. His epic journey will lead him through a remote monastery, a harsh and unforgiving stretch of desert, and a frontier town rife with crime and villainy. The journey begins, when a farmer and her son are attacked by bandits who raze their farm to the ground. The mother decides to leave the boy at a secluded monastery to protect him. However, the place doesn’t feel right and he plans his escape. “El Hijo – A Wild West Tale” is a non-violent stealth game in which you rely on the mischievous, playfulness of a young child. Using the shadows to his advantage is the core element of the game, as “El Hijo” will often have to hide. Without needlessly adding new mechanics, the gameplay is extended naturally, as variations of existing mechanics are gradually introduced and then combined to increase the challenge. These twists on familiar mechanics are often a product of the varied, increasingly dangerous environments that “El Hijo” must traverse to reach his ultimate goal.

Michael Hall, Marketing, El Hijo

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

47
10 shares, 47 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish