El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Available Now





Welcome to the world of, where one boy must brave the odds to find his mother and reunite what’s left of his family. As the boy, you will have to sneak your way through 30 increasingly difficult levels on a treacherous journey across the shady monastery, deadly deserts, bleak mines, and lawless frontier towns.

The story takes place in a classic spaghetti-western setting: After the death of his father and a savage bandit attack on the family’s farm, El Hijo is, for his own safety, sent to live in a monastery far away. Concerned about his mother following the raider’s tracks on her quest for revenge, he decides to escape and soon discovers matters around his new home are rather suspicious.

Use the weapons of a child, toys, and mischief, to deceive your adversaries and inspire other children to stand up against the ongoing injustice. Find your way out and uncover a conspiracy with roots far deeper than anyone could have imagined.





This unique non-violent stealth game features meticulously handcrafted levels guiding you through the story in our coherent flow, introducing you to challenges and threats from your surroundings and helping you understand how to overcome them. Various toys, like slingshots, fireworks, and tin soldiers, can be found throughout the world and put to use against monks, bandits, and deputies.

Keep a keen eye on your environment and try to use it to your advantage. Hide in large pots, duck behind walls, shoot out lamps with your sling, ride minecarts, and more to remain unseen. The stakes get increasingly higher, as you expose the shady dealings of a sinister group, much bigger than its parts.





The boy cherishes his freedom more than anything and will challenge whoever stands in his way to escape the clutches of a life in confinement and to find his way back to his loving mother.

Expose the bad guys, reunite the family, save the children, escape! El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is available now on Xbox!