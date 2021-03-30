Every 'Red Bull' star to have made Premier League transfer and how they've fared

The Red Bull brand is becoming more and more synonymous with sport.

Be it their F1 success, sponsoring MotoGP star Marc Marquez or their two football teams that continue to impress, there is no question they are continuing to make a big splash.

The company, best known for producing energy drinks, have purchased clubs in Germany and Austria over the past two decades.

Neither side had much history or prestige, but they are now in the process of making up for lost time.

Both RB Leipzig and Salzburg played in the Champions League last season, with the German side making the semi-finals.

Leipzig are the side most likely to end Bayern Munich’s dominance while Salzburg have won the last seven domestic titles.

Key to their success has been shrewd recruitment and the ability to spot up and coming talent.

Erling Haaland , for example, looks set to be the greatest product of the Red Bull system and is well on his way to becoming one of the best players in the world.

But the Premier League has also benefited from several stars who were unearthed at either Leipzig or Salzburg, and may continue to do so, with Leipzig trio Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Marcel Sabitzer being strongly linked with moves.

Here is a look at every player to have made a move from the Red Bull sides to the Premier League – and how they have fared since.

Sadio Mane

The now Liverpool man arrived at Anfield via Southampton after the Saints signed the forward from Salzburg in 2014.

Mane’s energy, pace and intensity has long been a big feature of his game.

In his final Salzburg year he scored 23 times and continued to find the net on the south coast.

At Liverpool, though, his game has gone on to another level and he has the medals to prove it.

A Premier League and Champions League winner, Mane is quite possibly the best left-sided forward in the world.

Naby Keita

Keita went from Salzburg to Leipzig before eventually signing for the Reds.

The Guinea midfielder was able to showcase his quality on the Champions League stage while with the German side.

It convinced Liverpool to pay £59m for his services despite not having him join for a further 12 months.

With Keita there is still very much an element of unfulfilment, however, after he suffered from a number of injury issues.

His talent is undeniable, but the Reds will still want more.

Timo Werner

The jury is still very much out on Werner.

After a hugely impressive four seasons for Leipzig, in which he scored 95 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions, big things were expected of the German striker when he made the move to Chelsea last summer.

So far he has yet to reproduce his best form, however, and has only managed to net five times in the Premier League.

He could still have a big part to play in the rest of the season, though, as the Blues aim to secure a top four finish and secure silverware through the Champions League and FA Cup.

Ademola Lookman

Twenty-three year old winger Lookman has taken a somewhat unorthodox career path.

After shining as a teenager at Charlton, he made a £7.5m move to Everton in 2017, but struggled to break into the first-team and was sent out on loan to Leipzig.

After a successful spell the deal was made permanent, but this season Lookman has once again been sent out on loan, this time to Fulham , where he has largely impressed.

Lookman’s next move is anyone’s guess, but it seems what he most needs is a regular run in the side at one club.

It remains to be seen if that is at Leipzig next season, or whether they decide to sell him permanently in the summer.

Bernardo

Like Keita, Brazilian full-back Bernardo is another who has spent time at both Salzburg and Leipzig.

He actually started his career at yet another Red Bull franchise, named Red Bull Brasil, before making the move to Europe in 2016 to join Salzburg.

After two seasons he joined Leipzig, and after impressing in the Bundesliga Brighton shelled out £9m to sign him.

Despite being a regular in the starting 11 for two campaigns Bernardo fell out of favour on the south coast at the start of this season, and once again returned to Salzburg in January on a loan move until June.

Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds believed they had secured one of the coups of the year when they managed to sign French striker Augustin on loan from Leipzig in January 2020.

The player was widely regarded as one of the hottest young prospects in Germany, and reports claimed Leeds even beat off late competition from Manchester United for his signature.

After making just three Championship appearances from the bench, however, Augustin suffered a muscular injury, and the loan was terminated soon afterwards.

Augustin has now gone on to join Ligue 1 side Nantes, where he will look to get his career back on track.

Oliver Burke

After coming through the academy at Nottingham Forest, highly-rated Scottish striker Burke made a surprise switch to Leipzig in 2016.

He managed just one goal in 25 games for his new club, however, and returned to English football just a year later to join West Brom.

Following loan spells at Celtic and Alaves he is now at Sheffield United, where he memorably scored the winner against Manchester United in January to give the Blades their first win at Old Trafford in their Premier League history.

