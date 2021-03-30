NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Facebook's chief revenue officer to leave company

Technology

Facebook's chief revenue officer to leave company

Facebook Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the company at the end of the year. 

I want to share the news that I’ve decided to leave Facebook toward the end of this year,” Fischer wrote[1] on Facebook. “I expect to be at Facebook into the fall and will be focused on advancing our mission and ensuring a smooth transition.”

Fischer’s job at Facebook was to oversee advertising business and the social media network’s worldwide sales organization, CNBC reported.[2]

Once Fischer leaves, Facebook is replacing the chief revenue officer position with a chief business officer position.

“We are seeking an experienced Chief Business Officer (CBO) to join us in our mission, with a focus on strategic planning, partnerships, sales, go-to-market, product development, and marketing. Together with other members of the executive team, you will develop and execute the current corporate strategic plan, focusing on existing and new customer segments and partnerships, while ultimately strengthening operations,” the job opening says[3].

Fischer was with Facebook for more than 11 years and plans to focus on his family and travel after he leaves the company.

“I am deeply grateful to so many people here for making this such a special place to work and contribute. Thanks to Mark [Zuckerberg] and Sheryl [Sandberg] for their leadership, commitment, and trust,” Fischer said.

