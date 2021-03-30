Fatty liver disease symptoms: Four 'severe' warning signs on your body – what to look for

However, as the Mayo Clinic explains, NAFLD and NASH are linked to a host of unhealthy lifestyle markers.

These include:

Overweight or obesity

Insulin resistance, in which your cells don’t take up sugar in response to the hormone insulin

High blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes

High levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.

“These combined health problems appear to promote the deposit of fat in the liver,” explains the Mayo Clinic.

“For some people, this excess fat acts as a toxin to liver cells, causing liver inflammation and NASH, which may lead to a buildup of scar tissue in the liver.”

