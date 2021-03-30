NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Fatty liver disease symptoms: Four 'severe' warning signs on your...

Health

Fatty liver disease symptoms: Four 'severe' warning signs on your body – what to look for

1 min

129views
104
15 shares, 104 points

However, as the Mayo Clinic explains, NAFLD and NASH are linked to a host of unhealthy lifestyle markers.

These include:

  • Overweight or obesity
  • Insulin resistance, in which your cells don’t take up sugar in response to the hormone insulin
  • High blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes
  • High levels of fats, particularly triglycerides, in the blood.

“These combined health problems appear to promote the deposit of fat in the liver,” explains the Mayo Clinic.

“For some people, this excess fat acts as a toxin to liver cells, causing liver inflammation and NASH, which may lead to a buildup of scar tissue in the liver.”

Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

104
15 shares, 104 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish