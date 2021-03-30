Fortnite downtime: How long are Fortnite servers down for update 16.10?

The good news is that the next patch is going to add plenty of new content to explore around the island, and we know when it will be dropping.
The only downside is that Fortnite servers will need to be taken offline to make way for the latest changes.
This means that the game will remain unplayable, and core features will be unavailable until Epic Games have completed maintenance.
Epic Games has announced that Fortnite server downtime is scheduled to start at 9am GMT, on Tuesday, March 30.
For gamers in the United States, this will mean maintenance starting at 4am EST, on the same day.
This will happen across all platforms, meaning PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch.
And the good news is that servers will be coming back online at the same time for everyone, so no one should be left waiting.
Epic Games has not revealed how long Fortnite downtime will last previous patches have taken less than 90 minutes.
The official Epic Games site suggests that the longest servers could be down is three-hours, but maintenance is not expected to last that long.
Epic Games has also provided a rundown of what is being planned, including what new content is coming to the island.
Update 16.10 also lays the foundation for the imminent Spring Breakout event, which takes place throughout the course of the week.
Here’s what Epic Games has confirmed is being planned for Fortnite update 16.10:
“A new update is about to hatch. v16.10 is scheduled for release on March 30. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).
v16.10 unleashes:
- A new apex predator stalks the Island
- Crafting and loot adjustments!
- Creative Powerups now support Team, Class, and All combinations
- Coming April 3rd at 8 PM ET: new Save the World Ventures Season.
- Primal Shotgun fire rate reduced
- Makeshift Shotgun adjustments
- Crafting material costs now scale with Makeshift rarity
- Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts can appear as added floor loot
“As a reminder, the Zero Crisis Finale will remain available as a playlist until the downtime for v16.10. Also, please note that the patch size will be larger than normal on PC.
“This week, we’re experimenting with bringing back moving Storm Circles to non-competitive modes for the last two zones. Let us know what you think.”
The Spring Breakout event will be part of the new Fortnite update, with Epic Games telling fans this week: “Fortnite’s first-ever spring event, Spring Breakout, brings eggcellent new Outfits, a Duos competition, papercraft, and an in-game reward to Fortnite.
“Webster also arrives as a new Character with Legendary Quests to tackle… and a chance to receive an in-game reward. Arriving Thursday, April 1 (no Foolin’), if you complete the first Legendary Quest from Webster, you’ll unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe.
“Speaking of Quests, the Egg Launcher returns and you can also be on the lookout for a new type of forageable egg on the Island. Consuming these eggs will bring a hop to your step.”
More news regarding Fortnite Season 6 updates are expected from Epic Games in the coming weeks.
