NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Four Man Utd players Roy Keane and Nicky Butt could...

Sports

Four Man Utd players Roy Keane and Nicky Butt could take to Celtic after talks held

1 min

128views
88
14 shares, 88 points
Celtic’s hunt for their next manager is in full swing, with Roy Keane one of the in the running to replace Neil Lennon, and Nicky Butt being primed as his second in command. Should the fomer Manchester United pair land the roles, it’s certaintly possible they could use thier contacts to land some exciting young talents.
Roy Keane could bring in a number of promising Manchester United stars if he lands the Celtic job, especially if he instates Nicky Butt as his assistant.

Keane remains one of the front runners to land the Celtic job, though he faces stiff competition from Eddie Howe and John Kennedy, and is believed to have held talks with Parkhead chiefs.

Steven Gerrard brought in Ryan Kent from Liverpool on loan when he took over at Rangers, and Keane could do the same with his Man Utd contacts.

Former Red Devils team-mate and recent head of development at the club Butt is being tipped to become his assistant, and the pair could use their influence to land some of United’s most exciting youngsters.

JUST IN: Man Utd trying to poach Man City transfer specialist

Brandon Williams

Williams’ career has stagnated this season, and he needs some regular football to kick start it back into life.

With Luke Shaw and Alex Telles holding down the fort at left-back, Williams is in a good position for a loan move away from the club.

The 20-year-old still has a bright future at United, but some time away from Old Trafford could do him some good.

Shola Shoretire

Shoretire was recently handed his senior debut, and there is a real buzz around this 17-year-old.

A loan move would guarantee him regular football, which he quite simply won’t get if United hold on to him.

But as shown by Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, sending players out on temporary deals isn’t really their style when they are on the cusp of the first team.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

88
14 shares, 88 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish