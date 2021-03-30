Google has just made owning its new Pixel seem way more attractive

Google’s Pixel 5 went on sale in October last year and offered-up some impressive upgrades over the Pixel 4. Perhaps the biggest change was the inclusion of 5G superfast mobile downloads. This allows owners to access the web at speeds of over 300Mbps when away from their fixed-line home broadband. At that rapid rate, you could download a blockbuster movie in around 2 minutes, which is pretty impressive.

Along with speedier web access, there’s also an improved dual-lens camera with better night photography, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, some of the best battery life we’ve ever tested on a phone, and a bright six-inch OLED edge-to-edge screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. If those specs have got wondering if it’s worth investing in a Pixel 5, Google has now given you an incentive to make the switch seem much more attractive. The US tech firm has just announced a big sale which has slashed the price of the Pixel 5 to an all-new low. In fact, you can pop this device in your pocket for just £529 which is a saving of £70 off the launch price. This discount is available via Google’s online store along with some other UK retailers including John Lewis and Currys PC World.

If you want to know more about the Pixel 5 before taking the plunge, then you can check out our full review here. Along with the Pixel 5 getting cut in price, there are a number of other Google devices which have also received a hefty discount. Right now, you can pick up the new Google Nest Audio for £79.99, which save £10 off the launch price. This latest smart speaker boasts better sound which is around 50 percent louder than before. It also includes a built-in tweeter and woofer for improved bass. The other big change is a new and very minimalistic look with Google even hiding the buttons behind the mesh fabric finish.