Google has just made owning its new Pixel seem way more attractive

If those specs have got wondering if it’s worth investing in a Pixel 5, Google has now given you an incentive to make the switch seem much more attractive. The US tech firm has just announced a big sale which has slashed the price of the Pixel 5 to an all-new low.
In fact, you can pop this device in your pocket for just £529 which is a saving of £70 off the launch price. This discount is available via Google’s online store along with some other UK retailers including John Lewis and Currys PC World.
Along with the Pixel 5 getting cut in price, there are a number of other Google devices which have also received a hefty discount.
Right now, you can pick up the new Google Nest Audio for £79.99, which save £10 off the launch price. This latest smart speaker boasts better sound which is around 50 percent louder than before. It also includes a built-in tweeter and woofer for improved bass. The other big change is a new and very minimalistic look with Google even hiding the buttons behind the mesh fabric finish.
