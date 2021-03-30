GOP lawmakers ask Biden administration for guidance on reopening cruise industry

A group of Republican lawmakers led by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) sent a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients last week asking that guidance be issued for the cruise industry to resume operations.

In the letter, the lawmakers note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing in October and last year, and said it would release detailed phases to reopen.

“To-date, however, the CDC has still not issued Phase II requirements. We are disappointed that the CDC has been neither transparent nor forthright with the cruise industry, leaving a sector that is a significant economic driver for our states at a standstill, and affecting jobs in all major ports and surrounding cities,” the letter read.

“The cruise industry has faced unique challenges amid this pandemic, and is one of the only industries that is completely precluded from resuming normal operations,” the letter continued. “This has created a dramatic negative ripple effect on the Florida and Alaskan families, businesses, ports and communities that rely on the cruise industry.”

On Sunday, it was reported that the CDC had rejected an appeal from the Cruise Lines International Association to lift restrictions that would allow ships to start sailing again in July. The CDC maintained that the current plan to lift restrictions in November would remain in place, with a spokesperson adding that the next phases are currently under review.

The Republican lawmakers who signed the letter included Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioBiden under pressure to spell out Cuba policy Biden’s plan for reelection freezes Democratic field Rubio on Pentagon’s UFO report: ‘There’s stuff flying over military installations’ MORE (Fla.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiAlaska’s other GOP senator says he’ll back Murkowski for reelection Senators urge Energy chief to prioritize cybersecurity amid growing threats Overnight Health Care: Senate confirms Levine for HHS, first openly transgender official | Progressives up pressure on Biden to back COVID vaccine patent waiver | Former Operation Warp Speed chief fired over sexual harassment allegations MORE (Alaska) and Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanAlaska’s other GOP senator says he’ll back Murkowski for reelection Sunday shows preview: Spotlight on Georgia voting law; lawmakers tackle gun violence, border surge Vivek Murthy confirmed as surgeon general MORE (Alaska) along with Reps. Gus Bilirakis (Fla.), Mario Diaz-Balart Mario Rafael Diaz-BalartThe Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Biden grants temporary legal status to thousands of Venezuelans in US Florida Republicans push Biden to implement Trump order on Venezuela MORE (Fla.) and Carlos Gimenez (Fla.) among others.

They requested that more details on the Framework for Conditional Sailing as well as an expected timeline for the cruise industry reopening. They also inquired about what conditions the CDC the administration was looking for in order for the cruise industry to resume business.

