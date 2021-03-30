Helena Christensen , 52, Stuns In Cut-Out String Swimsuit In New Photos From Home Shoot

Helena Christensen looked incredible in a series of Instagram photos, including swimsuit ones that showed her posing in the doorway of her house.

Helena Christensen , 52, is looking better than ever in her latest Instagram pics! The model used her home as a photo studio and posed in various outfits, including a figure-flattering black cut-out swimsuit , in different rooms in her house and shared them on Mar. 29. She was standing while leaning forward and then backward in the doorway of what appeared to be a door that led to an outside patio in two stunning pics that featured the swimsuit. Check out the pics HERE !

She also had her long locks down as the sunlight washed over her in one pic. In the other, which was black and white, she had her arms up against the door frame and looked down while showing off her incredible curves.

In the another pic, she posed in a long-sleeved royal blue sweater with a low neckline as she sat on a couch with a lot of pillows. Her pretty makeup was on point and included bright red lipstick. Other pics showed her laying on the couch in a red dress that had cut-outs at the top and waist and leaning her arms on the couch’s armchair while wearing a pink sweater and blue jeans.

She also posed in a purple, tan, and brown striped short-sleeved dress that had buttons at the top and a wraparound section at the waist, a long purple shirt dress, and a white lacy top that opened and showed a patterned crop top underneath.

“Indecisive weather options ☀️🌧⚡️ Online now @staerkandchristensen ~ proceeds being split between @citymeals and @projectstreetdog who both are wonderful organizations, one feeding homebound elderly New Yorkers and the other saving sick and abandoned streetdogs ♥️🙌,” Helena captioned the post. “Secondhand and vintage @staerkandchristensen #pawnshop #recycle 📷 @pawn.ographer Hair @harryjoshhair.”

Helena’s latest photos prove she’s still got it after all these years. The gorgeous star started her modeling career after winning the Miss Universe Denmark title in 1986 and became one of the most famous modeling faces in the 1990s. She has also branched out by designing fashion and co-finding Nylon magazine, which was published from 1999 to 2017.

Erin Silvia