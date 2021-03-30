High blood pressure: Nine foods you should ‘eat less of’ to reduce risk

What should you eat more of to reduce high blood pressure?

Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can help you to keep high blood pressure at bay.

“DASH diet is a lifelong approach to healthy eating that’s designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure (hypertension),” explains the Mayo Clinic.

According to the health body, the DASH diet encourages you to reduce the sodium in your diet and eat a variety of foods rich in nutrients that help lower blood pressure, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium.

“By following the DASH diet, you may be able to reduce your blood pressure by a few points in just two weeks,” it says.

