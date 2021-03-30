How much sugar in Cadbury's Creme Egg? Calories and sugar count revealed

Others will always counter this, stating they couldn’t care less and that they’ll continue enjoying the sugary treat.
Some even purchase Creme Eggs in bulk until they are gone from the shelves and into hibernation until next year.
One picture always makes the rounds, showing a Creme Egg alongside a hefty mountain of sugar, claiming to show how much the sweet treat contains.
One joker exclaimed on Twitter: “As you’ve all seen that Creme Egg sugar video, should declare that I’ve eaten a crate of six in one go on more than one occasion before and still have no regrets.”
Another added: “Warning: Just saw another horrendous tweet. It describes the amount of sugar in a Creme egg and frankly no one needs to see that.
“Stay safe out there guys”
However, despite all the comments – both from the fearless and the non-believers – all the information you need is on the Cadbury website.
How much sugar is there in a Cadbury’s Creme Egg?
According to the Cadbury website, which lovingly provides us with all of the information, we’d rather be blissfully unaware of; yes, there is a lot of sugar in a Creme Egg.
If like us, you’re far more interested in how things taste than the nutritional information printed on the back of the packaging, a measurement of 26.5g of sugar means very little.
Unfortunately for us though, it is A LOT. So much that it nearly makes up our entire daily sugar allowance.
NHS guidelines state that adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day, which is roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes.
That means one Creme Egg exceeds the daily recommended intake of sugar for those under the age of 11, a shocker considering they’re consumed by kids in droves.
Even for us fully-grown adults, we’re not much better off; if you consume just one Creme Egg, you’re left with less than 4g for the rest of your day.
We suppose it’s all down to preference then, and after all, it is just a seasonal treat… or six.
Read More
0 Comments