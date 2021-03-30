How much sugar in Cadbury's Creme Egg? Calories and sugar count revealed

It’s about the time of year Cadbury Creme Eggs are placed invitingly at every checkout as we happily fall victim to temptation every time we do a food shop. It’s also that time of year when someone proudly states on Facebook that they’ve found out how much sugar there is in the chocolate eggs as if the sugar content isn’t literally listed in its ingredients.

Every year, like clockwork, the same realisation is made, with some equally as shocked that they weren’t already aware. Others will always counter this, stating they couldn’t care less and that they’ll continue enjoying the sugary treat. Some even purchase Creme Eggs in bulk until they are gone from the shelves and into hibernation until next year. One picture always makes the rounds, showing a Creme Egg alongside a hefty mountain of sugar, claiming to show how much the sweet treat contains.

The mountain of sugar is considerably larger than the egg, causing some people to accuse the image of being fake, as “you can’t fit that much sugar in that size of egg”. One joker exclaimed on Twitter: “As you’ve all seen that Creme Egg sugar video, should declare that I’ve eaten a crate of six in one go on more than one occasion before and still have no regrets.” Another added: “Warning: Just saw another horrendous tweet. It describes the amount of sugar in a Creme egg and frankly no one needs to see that. “Stay safe out there guys”

And a few sceptics added their thoughts, saying “Nah sorry I don’t actually believe this whole ‘sugar in a cream egg’ thing, my teeth are still in tact” and “I refuse to believe the sugar count in a creme egg.” However, despite all the comments – both from the fearless and the non-believers – all the information you need is on the Cadbury website. How much sugar is there in a Cadbury’s Creme Egg? According to the Cadbury website, which lovingly provides us with all of the information, we’d rather be blissfully unaware of; yes, there is a lot of sugar in a Creme Egg.

A Creme Egg weighs 40g, containing 177 calories, 6.1g of fat and 26.5g of sugar. If like us, you’re far more interested in how things taste than the nutritional information printed on the back of the packaging, a measurement of 26.5g of sugar means very little. Unfortunately for us though, it is A LOT. So much that it nearly makes up our entire daily sugar allowance. NHS guidelines state that adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day, which is roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes.

For children aged seven to 10, the number drops to 24g, and for four to six-year-olds it’s recommended not to exceed 19g. That means one Creme Egg exceeds the daily recommended intake of sugar for those under the age of 11, a shocker considering they’re consumed by kids in droves. Even for us fully-grown adults, we’re not much better off; if you consume just one Creme Egg, you’re left with less than 4g for the rest of your day. We suppose it’s all down to preference then, and after all, it is just a seasonal treat… or six.

