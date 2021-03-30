Introducing the Designed for Xbox Limited Series Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headphones

At Xbox, we believe providing choice to our players is critical in delivering quality gaming experiences across all our products and services. We know how important immersive audio is to keep you connected and being connected is more important now than ever. Whether you are gaming with your friends around the world, listening to your favorite music, talking on a conference call for work, or bingeing the latest shows, audio plays a vital role in your everyday experiences. While we currently offer a wide range of first and third party headsets for all types of gamers including the new Xbox Wireless Headset, we see an opportunity to deliver even more experiences through the Designed for Xbox program.

Today, we are thrilled to introduce the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones for Xbox. Beoplay Portal is the perfect combination of technology, design and craftsmanship providing an immaculate audio experience for gaming and everyday activities. It is the first product for the Designed for Xbox Limited Series program, intended to bring premium and bespoke experiences to our Xbox fans.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones for Xbox are available in Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass and can be pre-ordered starting today in select markets.





Engineered for gaming, designed for life.

Beoplay Portal has a sophisticated aesthetic and can be used in any situation, while offering easy access to dedicated gaming features. Customize the game/chat balance, mute, and volume directly on the headset itself or from the Bang & Olufsen audio app. You can easily connect to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One with lossless 2.4GHz Xbox Wireless connectivity built in. Beoplay Portal is also compatible with PC and mobile devices with Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive, allowing you to take immersive audio on the go. Charging is quick and gets you back in the game within 3 hours. Beoplay Portal offers 12 hours of battery life when using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth and active noise-cancellation, and 24 hours when only using Bluetooth and active-noise cancellation.





With the introduction of a virtual boom arm, Beoplay Portal offers reliable microphone performance without the intrusive design of a physical boom arm. An array of directional, beamforming microphones isolate and amplify your voice while cancelling out background noise for crystal clear conversations. The modern design of the virtual boom arm along with Bluetooth 5.1 makes this headset perfect for listening to music or taking calls on the go.

Gamers who purchase Beoplay Portal can use the Bang & Olufsen audio app, available on iOS or Android, to fine-tune their audio experience. The app allows users to quickly swap between pre-set game modes, like RPG or FPS, adjust adaptive active noise-cancellation, mic monitoring, mic tone and game/chat balance. You can also customize your own personal audio mix by balancing audio tones between bright, relaxed, energetic, and warm, and many other options for a personalized audio experience. With Bluetooth, the app will automatically adjust to entertainment and travel preset modes. The app also ensures you have the latest software for your headphones and updating is quick and simple.

A sleek and sophisticated design for gamers.

Beoplay Portal combines Scandinavian design values with the world of gaming. Designed by Jakob Wagner in partnership with Bang & Olufsen’s design team, contemporary design aesthetics can be seen in features like gradient anodization on the aluminum earcups, unparalleled craftsmanship and quality materials. The lambskin ear cushions with built-in jaw support ensure great sound isolation and fully immersive audio. Chosen for durability and breathability, the Beoplay Portal features calfskin leather on the exterior headband with bamboo fiber textile on the inside band, and the cushions on top of the headband relieve any sort of fatigue you might find from long-term wear. The headset is extremely lightweight, at only 9.9 ounces (282 grams), making it ideal for gaming and travel.

The earcups have capacitive touch controls for easy access to volume and game/chat balance. Swipe up or down on the back of the earcup to adjust volume on the right and game/chat balance on the left. A quick double tap mutes your microphone, and another brings you back to chat. When using Bluetooth, a quick adjustment in the app allows the left ear cup to control ANC and own-voice balance.

Renowned Bang & Olufsen sound makes its way to gaming.

Bang & Olufsen are world leaders in both sound and design and are now bringing their legendary audio expertise to Xbox with the Beoplay Portal Headphones. Based out of Denmark, they have been developing audio solutions for over 95 years and have been continuously raising the bar in audio innovation across multiple categories. While many are familiar with Bang & Olufsen sound quality through their world-renowned speakers, headphones, or TVs, this is the first time they set out to build a gaming-first audio device.





Beoplay Portal has been tuned by acclaimed acousticians for the most immersive and precise gaming audio. Experience your favorite games like never before with its engaging, sensorial audio and hear the subtlest of sounds you did not even know existed. Beoplay Portal comes with a pre-activated Dolby Atmos for Headphones service and is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

Designed for Xbox Limited Series

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal is the first Designed for Xbox Limited Series product in our program. Marked by a Designed for Xbox Limited Series badge on the lower right-hand corner of the box, this new category of licensed products ensures premium product quality and design. Limited Series products will also boast a custom-made feature set designed specifically for Xbox that will take your gaming experience to the next level.

Pricing and availability

We’re excited for you to experience the thoughtful combination of immersive sound, timeless design and the unrivalled craftsmanship that is Bang & Olufsen. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headphones for Xbox will be available starting at $ 499.00 USD from select Microsoft Store markets worldwide, Bang & Olufsen and other participating retailers. See below for availability details:

Microsoft Store: U.S and Canada

Black Anthracite : Available for purchase today

: Available for purchase today Grey Mist : Pre-order today, ships in May

: Pre-order today, ships in May Navy Brass: Pre-order today, ships in May

For all other markets, check xbox.com or your local gaming retailer for availability.