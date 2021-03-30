NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Is Brexit-induced red tape going to stop UK exports to...

Business

Is Brexit-induced red tape going to stop UK exports to Europe? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

1 min

119views
94
14 shares, 94 points

A recent poll conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses showed that one in four small UK exporters had to halt sales to customers in the European Union due to red tape caused by Brexit.

According to the results of the survey of over 1,400 firms, 23% of exporters have temporarily halted sales to the EU, while another 4% decided to fully stop their exports to the bloc. At the same time, one in 10 exporters are currently considering halting sales to Europe permanently. 

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association to discuss what it means for the struggling businesses. 

“Growing pains are big for small companies, growing pains aren’t as big for big companies,” the business developer said, adding that global firms simply have enough resources to cope with the additional red tape.

“Small businesses I think are gonna continue to feel this [for] longer than the larger corporations,” Fordwich noted.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish