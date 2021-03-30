NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

James Bond favourite Regé-Jean Page now more likely to play...

James Bond favourite Regé-Jean Page now more likely to play DC superhero

Cavill is in the running for Bond with a great 7/1, but he has a long way to go.

He is still being beaten by Tom Hardy and James Norton, who have 2/1 and 5/2 respectively.

The British star’s future as Superman has not been addressed by DC or Warner Bros since his last film for the series, 2017’s Justice League, directed by Joss Whedon. He has since appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was released this month.

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman previously reported Cavill had been removed from the role, despite claims he had one film left on his contract.

