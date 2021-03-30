Jeremy Clarkson talks farm shop woes amid clashes with 'small minded' local parish council

The shop opened for the first time late last year, although it had to close due to the UK regulations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The shop was moved online, where his products could be bought legally but as restrictions changed during the third lockdown, it opened its physical doors earlier this month.
But it’s been nothing short of an uphill struggle.
“My farm shop is tiny but it seems to have landed in this part of the Cotswolds like a nuclear weapon full of sarin gas.
“Sometimes I wish I’d built a mosque instead. Or a bypass. It would have been less controversial,” he retorted.
The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host revealed he had been through countless rounds of applying for planning permissions, but noted that some people just like to object to applications for the fun of it.
“Since then we’ve been told that the roof is the wrong colour, that the sign is 0.3 of a metre too wide, that we aren’t allowed to sell teas and coffees, that the gingham covering on the straw bales contravenes Covid regulations, that the car park is a road safety hazard, that the sausage rolls are wrong in some unfathomable way, and that if we were allowed to sell beer, yobbos would come and urinate in the graveyard.”
The Grand Tour star seemed exasperated at the contrast between the behaviour of Londoners and villagers in the countryside, recalling never falling out with a neighbour when he lived in the capital.
“I think that’s because people in a city are forced to live cheek by jowl with one another, they go out of their way to be stoic and tolerant,” he wondered.
“If there has never been a farm shop, then there should never be a farm shop. Especially if it’s run by someone who, like me, has lived in the area for only 25 years.”
He went on to joke: “I bet when Alexander Fleming invented penicillin, the village elders ran around saying that diarrhoea had been a part of rural life for hundreds of years and that they wanted to make sure it stayed that way.”
But Jeremy has been left at a loss, unable to identify who has been opposing all his plans to the point he now “distrusts everyone” around him.
