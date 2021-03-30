NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Lando Norris following footsteps of Lewis Hamilton outside of F1

Sports

Lando Norris following footsteps of Lewis Hamilton outside of F1 bubble

“But alongside Quadrant we have the merch so we have our first drop, which is coming soon, first release.

“I’m interested and intrigued by it, and I like it a lot, and I like wearing my own things, which are normally joggers and a jumper kind of thing.

“I like shoes, I guess I’m quite into my shoes and things like that. I have an idea of what I like, I wouldn’t say I’m the most stylish or fashionable person you’ll see walking around but I like certain things, and that will show, and my likes will show in the clothing we have coming out, both next next month, but also throughout the whole year and different releases we’re going to be having and over the next however many years hopefully.

“I’m not a professional in this area, but I have some things, some tastes that I like, so that’s what you’ll see over the year.”

