Liverpool star Mohamed Salah refuses to rule out transfer exit – 'It's not up to me'

Mohamed Salah has again refused to rule out a move away from Liverpool, doubling down on earlier claims that he would be open to joining a Spanish side in the near future. The 28-year-old has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona since December last year after suggesting in a previous interview that he is a huge admirer of both clubs.

Salah has been one of Liverpool's few shining lights this season, leading the attacking charge with 25 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions. He has featured in all but one of his side's Premier League matches and is the division's joint-top scorer alongside Tottenham and England star Harry Kane. The Reds have relied heavily on Salah's impact in recent campaigns, with the Egyptian winger playing a huge role in helping the club to achieve a seventh Champions League title in 2019 before chipping in with 29 goal contributions as the Merseyside club ended a 30-year wait for a domestic title last year. However, it seems as though he could be set to call time on his Anfield career within the next couple of seasons after suggesting that a new challenge could soon be on the horizon. He revealed to Marca that he is unsure where his future lies, admitting that he could be tempted to seek a new club in La Liga before his eventual retirement.

"It is not up to me," explained Salah. "We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about this now." When quizzed specifically on the prospect of playing in Spain, he added: "I hope I can play soccer for many, many years. Why not? Nobody knows what will happen in the future, so maybe one day." Salah's relationship with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears from the outside to have been tested on a number of occasions this season. Rumours of a rift were sparked by the forward's surprise omission from the starting side that inflicted a 7-0 thrashing on Crystal Palace back in December, before he scored a late brace after being introduced from the bench.

He also appeared to react negatively to being substituted during the narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea earlier this month, adding even more fuel to the fire. Salah has since poured cold water on the speculation, suggesting that his relationship with Klopp is nothing out of the ordinary. “It is a normal relationship between two professionals, it’s how I can explain it,” he said. Liverpool will be counting on Salah to fire the club into the Champions League semi-finals next month as they entertain Real Madrid over two legs for a place in the competition’s last four.