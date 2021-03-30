NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lorraine wades into Meghan emoji row while saying Kate Middleton's...

Celebrities

Lorraine wades into Meghan emoji row while saying Kate Middleton's 'not put a foot wrong' 

1 min

136views
111
16 shares, 111 points

Lorraine divulged: “I must admit that is quite irritating to be fair, because I don’t understand what they are.”

It comes as an uncomplimentary voice note about the Duchess of Sussex had allegedly been sent to her phone by mistake from a close pal, according to a report.

A source told the Daily Mail: “One of Meghan’s British friends fell out with her because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis. 

“The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note saying, ‘God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis’.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

111
16 shares, 111 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish