Man City chief confirms Sergio Aguero statue plans as star's exit is confirmed

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that Sergio Aguero will have a statue outside the Etihad.

The Argentine’s departure at the end of the season has been confirmed after months of speuclation.

His contact has just months to run and his exit had long been expected following a year that has been hampered by injuries.

It brings the curtain down on an immensely successful decade for Aguero, who joined from Atletico Madrid.

His goal on the final day to gift City their first Premier League title in 2012 will forever be etched into history.

A further three titles have followed – and that could soon be four. A Champions League success is all that is missing from his resume at the Etihad.

(Image: REUTERS)

Aguero will leave the club as its all-time leading goalscorer having notched 257 goals in 384 appearances.

He also has more hat-tricks than anyone in Premier League history.

The 32-year-old has been a symbol of success for City and will have his statue erected alongside those of David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Al Mubarak told the club’s website : “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches.

“There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.

“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David.

“And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season.”

[email protected] (Samuel Meade)