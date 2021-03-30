Mason Disick, 11, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian In New Malibu Dinner Pic

What a growing boy! Kourtney Kardashian’s son is almost as tall as his mom. Mason Disick showed off his growth spurt as the two left dinner at Nobu Malibu.

It’s been quite some time since fans have seen a photo of Kourtney Kardashian standing directly next to her oldest son Mason Disick. He seems to have hit quite a growth spurt, as the 11-year-old was nearly even in height to his 5’1” mother as the two left dinner at Nobu Malibu on Mar. 29. Kourt seems to have a nightly table reserved there, as she is constantly out at the oceanside sushi eatery, these days with her boyfriend, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker , 45.

But it was Mason who was her date for the evening on her Monday meal at Nobu. Kourt, 41, dressed down in a oversized grey and white plaid top and loose gold satin trousers. She wore a sheer white tank top that showed her black bra underneath. The mother of three wore her hair loose and flowing down her back while carrying a tan Prada bag and wore snakeskin ankle boots.

The extra boost from her heels made Mason’s height comparison to his mom all the more impressive. The pre-teen was dressed ultra-casually in a white t-shirt with an anime graphic on it that appeared to be Killua Zoldyck from the Hunter X Hunter series, grey sweatpants and black open toe slide-on sandals. He wore a white mask covering his face that matched his tee, as Kourtney did the same with a gold mask similar to her pants.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by several friends in addition to her oldest child, as they were photographed leaving the celebrity-studded eatery. Kourtney and Travis have been going on regular dates there, even before they officially confirmed they are couple on Feb. 16. They ate there back to back nights on Mar. 19 and 20 last week, and went out to Nobu Malibu again on Mar. 25 while accompanied by Kourt’s youngest son Reign Disick , 6. So either the sushi there is the best thing ever, or Nobu’s constant pack of paparazzi outside is a great way to be seen and photographed.

Kourtney and Travis just had a fun and quick weekend getaway to Las Vegas where they got special VIP seating to watch UFC 260 in person . Which is a treat, as audiences have not been allowed to watch the action inside the UFC Apex since the COVID-19 pandemic. Travis is a massive MMA fan, and brought his lady along to see the fights close up. They were joined on the cutest possible double date, as Megan Fox , 34, and Machine Gun Kelly , 30, were seated next to them, albeit six feet away to keep with social distancing. The foursome gave waves at the camera during a cutaway amid the fights, and now fans can’t wait to see the four hang out again. Travis and MGK are pals who have collaborated together in the past, and looked so great with their gorgeous ladies by their sides.

