Outriders release date, launch time news and preload update

Square Enix is launching Outriders this week, with plenty of gamers queuing up to try out the full experience.

The demo has proven a big success mainly due to its generous offering of free content, and not only can gamers still download it, but they can keep much of their built-up experience for launch day.

The Outriders Demo features the first full chapter, including the early story and tutorials, as well as mechanics that are introduced in the game.

This is still available across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms, but more exciting options are going live this week.

And the good news is that we know when the full game will be arriving, including launch times.