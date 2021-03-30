PS3 Store closing: Last date before PS Vita PlayStation Store shut down confirmed

The news was leaked earlier in 2021 but has now been official confirmed by Sony, along with the final date.
The good news is that gamers who are still buying and playing games from the older consoles still have some time before support is removed.
It won’t be until Summer 2021 before Sony closes the PS3 Store support, leaving a few months before the end date.
Here is what support will be disappearing later in 2021 for the PSP, PS Vita and PS3 consoles:
You will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital content, including games and video content.
The good news is that PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on the PlayStation Store.
With the bad news out of the way, here is what Sony will not be removing this Summer:
You will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles.
You will still be able to access previously purchased video/media content.
You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.
You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as you remain a member of the service.
According to Sony, the PlayStation Store on PS3 will be closing on July 2, 2021.
For gamers still using Sony’s handheld consoles, support will be ending on PlayStation Vita devices on August 27. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation®Portable) will also retire on July 2.
For those who are not planning on upgrading to a PS4 or PS5 console can ask for a refund in PSN Wallet funds, but Sony is warning gamers who top up their accounts before the closure date to only do so by the minimum amount required to buy the desired content.
A further statement from Sony on PlayStation Store support adds: “You will still be able to download and stream owned video content following the closure of PlayStation Store and purchase functionality on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices.
“Video content that you own can be streamed on PS3, PS4 or PS5 through the My Videos app, or on mobile devices through the PlayStation Video app.”
