PS3 Store closing: Last date before PS Vita PlayStation Store shut down confirmed

The PlayStation Store is ending support for purchasing video games from the PS3 and PSP, and PS Vita consoles. The news was leaked earlier in 2021 but has now been official confirmed by Sony, along with the final date. The good news is that gamers who are still buying and playing games from the older consoles still have some time before support is removed. It won’t be until Summer 2021 before Sony closes the PS3 Store support, leaving a few months before the end date. Here is what support will be disappearing later in 2021 for the PSP, PS Vita and PS3 consoles: You will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital content, including games and video content.

This also means that you will no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP, and you won’t have the option of redeeming PSN wallet fund vouchers (e.g. gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation™Store and purchase functionality for these devices are closed. The good news is that PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on the PlayStation Store. With the bad news out of the way, here is what Sony will not be removing this Summer: You will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles. You will still be able to access previously purchased video/media content. You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers. You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as you remain a member of the service.