Royal Mail shares latest delivery update – 13 UK postcodes hit by delays this week

Royal Mail shares latest delivery update – 13 UK postcodes hit by delays this week

Royal Mail customers have been experiencing delays now for a number of months now. Although deliveries are running as normal in many parts of the UK, the postal service has shared the postcodes which could be hit by delays.
Where hold ups are likely, the service will try to deliver every other day.

It said: “We aim to deliver all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“If resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures prevent this, we’ll deliver at least every other day.

“It’s only in extreme cases – where offices are severely affected by absence levels – that this may not be possible.”

The delivery service continued to say “deliveries in some areas are likely to be disrupted this week”.

Postcodes affected this week

Cannock (WS11 and WS12)

Orton Southgate (PE2, PE7-PE9)

Skegness (PE24-PE25)

St. Albans (AL1-AL5)

“And we’re ensuring we prioritise delivery of Covid-19 vaccination letters and test kits.”

Customers can sign up to get live updates via email from Royal Mail.

It also shared changes to its collect service for those who have received a ‘Something for you’ card.

Britons can check online for the latest opening hours and rules for picking up a parcel at their local branch.

Those who do not have missed delivery cards should not visit these points.

Delays only affect some areas of the UK and Royal Mail constantly updates customers of any changes.

