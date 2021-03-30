NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Russian Paralympic Committee President Lukin resigns amid WADA sanctions

Russian Paralympic Committee President Lukin resigns amid WADA sanctions

President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Vladimir Lukin has resigned due to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) sanctions imposed on Russia over alleged doping violations.

Lukin left his post on Tuesday having spent 24 years at the helm of the national Paralympic Committee after being elected the body’s president in 1997.

His resignation comes two months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which upheld a series of sanctions introduced by WADA over alleged manipulation of data at a Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

Under the terms of the CAS decision, Russian government officials are prohibited from holding key positions in sports bodies until December 2022. Those appointed to boards and committees are bound to leave their roles in accordance with court’s verdict.

Lukin, who also serves as the Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, stepped down as the RPC chief in accordance with WADA’s demand.
Also on rt.com ‘Putting Russian athletes first’: RUSADA calls CAS ruling ‘unjustified,’ but will not challenge ban on country
Today, at the Executive Committee meeting, letters of resignation filed by the Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Lukin as president of the RPC, and State Duma deputies Boris Ivanyuzhenkov, Rima Batalova and Oleg Smolin as vice presidents of the RPC, were considered and satisfied,” the RPC said in statement.

Earlier, President of the Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) Peter Ivanov was forced to resign over WADA restrictions less than three months after being appointed to the role.

The same reason forced President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak to leave his seat in the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

