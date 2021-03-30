Spain holidays: Foreign Office issues update on visas & restrictions as travel ban lifted

Travel rules may be relaxed today, but that doesn’t mean UK tourists can flock back to Spanish shores just yet.

Anyone travelling will need to prove their visit is “essential.”

The Foreign Office explained: “After 6pm (GMT+1) on March 30, 2021 (5pm / GMT in the Canary Islands), while passenger travel from the UK to Spain will resume, entry to Spain will only be granted to those passengers who can demonstrate that their journey is essential.”

There are a number of permitted circumstances.

