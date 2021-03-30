Spain holidays: Tourists must wear face masks on the beach and all public spaces

While UK holidays and staycations could be allowed in a matter of weeks, international travel is currently off the cards.
Britons can only travel if they have a “reasonable excuse to leave the UK”, such as work, education, medical treatment, or to provide care for a vulnerable person.
Tourists may have to observe new rules if visiting Spain when travel does reopen, however.
This includes beaches and other tourist destinations and the rules apply even if there is a interpersonal distance of more than 1.5 metres.
Previously, those in Spain were only required to wear a mask outside when there was less than 1.5 metres distance between them.
The new rule, published today by Official State Gazette, states distance is no longer a factor of whether people need to wear a mask or not.
It is expected to remain in place until the coronavirus crisis is over.
“People six years of age and older are obliged to use masks… on public roads, in open-air spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public,” it states.
“Until the Government declares in a motivated manner and in accordance with scientific evidence the end of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19.”
Being made to wear a mask while visiting beaches or swimming pools may be less than desirable for many tourists.
Wearing masks in public was introduced in Spain last year to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The previous rule only applied to people in public spaces indoors and in cramped spaces outdoors, however this has now changed.
Those who have an illness or respiratory difficulty do not need to wear face coverings in public.
The statement continued: “It will not be required either in the case of individual outdoor sport.
“Or in cases when, due to the very nature of the activities, the use of the mask is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities.”
Additional reporting by Maria Ortega
