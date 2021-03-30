Star Wars reboot: Keanu Reeves ‘hired as Sith King in The Old Republic storyline'

Zeroh says Keanu is being cast as King Valar, a Sith King who is was likely alive in The Old Republic times.
The Old Republic is the period of Star Wars lore that takes place more than 3000 years before the events of The Phantom Menace.
In this time period the Jedi were the driving force behind politics, policing and all manner of the culture. On top of the Jedi having a stronger presence in the galaxy, the Sith did as well.
The 56-year-old actor “will be voicing” the character before the next step in the series.
The content creator said: “[Disney] are using the animated TV series to introduce King Valar to the fandom, and Keanu Reeves is said to be doing the voice-over work for that character in the beginning stages.
The TV show will adopt a new style of animation, unlike anything fans have seen in the series yet.
He also said shifting the franchise’s focus to a Sith character for the first time is a deliberate choice, moving the upcoming TV shows and films past the sequel trilogy.
The leaker also revealed the King Valar TV series would be just the first step for the character, adding: “[Disney] would like to dive more into the Dark Side and that’s exactly what they’re going to do.
“[The Mandalorian writer] Dave Filoni is said to be handling much of the deep lore. This series is also the set up for the live-action version of the character used in an upcoming film.”
The films will take place in Exogol, the ancient home of the Sith, and will “unveil new ancient secrets about the Dark Side of the Force.”
King Valar will also be getting his own unique lightsaber.
The character’s new weapon is reportedly going to be given the same treatment other Sith villains have received in past movies.
Likewise, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) made his mark on the franchise with his sequel trilogy cross-guard lightsaber – a style which has since been seen by characters in Star Wars: Rebels and The High Republic.
Zeroh revealed King Valar’s spectacular new weapon: “They’re going to give him a curved blade, a curved lightsaber blade.”
Because of King Valar’s status, it could be theorised that this curved lightsaber may act as a sort of ceremonial weapon, rather than a practical one.
