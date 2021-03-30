Star Wars reboot: Keanu Reeves ‘hired as Sith King in The Old Republic storyline'

Disney and Star Wars leaker Mike Zeroh released a video earlier this month that detailed the future of the franchise and how it will expand on the Sith mythos. The YouTuber explained there are multiple upcoming projects which will introduce a new layer to the Sith with a new hierarchy. Zeroh also reported Star Wars and Marvel writer Jon Favreau is “working on hiring” Keanu at the moment.

Keanu is currently filming John Wick 4 and 5 but is reportedly “very excited” to get on board the Disney project. Zeroh says Keanu is being cast as King Valar, a Sith King who is was likely alive in The Old Republic times. The Old Republic is the period of Star Wars lore that takes place more than 3000 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. In this time period the Jedi were the driving force behind politics, policing and all manner of the culture. On top of the Jedi having a stronger presence in the galaxy, the Sith did as well. READ MORE: Star Wars reboot: ‘Brie Larson to play most powerful Jedi yet’

Zeroh says Keanu’s character King Valar going to be introduced in a live-action-style animated TV series that will debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2023. The 56-year-old actor “will be voicing” the character before the next step in the series. The content creator said: “[Disney] are using the animated TV series to introduce King Valar to the fandom, and Keanu Reeves is said to be doing the voice-over work for that character in the beginning stages. The TV show will adopt a new style of animation, unlike anything fans have seen in the series yet.

Zeroh continued: “The animation is going to be in a lifelike style, a video game style.” He went on to compare the animations’ look to the cut-scenes within The Old Republic and Battle Front video games “except a little more revamped”. He also said shifting the franchise’s focus to a Sith character for the first time is a deliberate choice, moving the upcoming TV shows and films past the sequel trilogy. The leaker also revealed the King Valar TV series would be just the first step for the character, adding: “[Disney] would like to dive more into the Dark Side and that’s exactly what they’re going to do. “[The Mandalorian writer] Dave Filoni is said to be handling much of the deep lore. This series is also the set up for the live-action version of the character used in an upcoming film.” DON’T MISS…

Zeroh added: “They are setting up a new trilogy which will really dive more into the Sith underworld.” The films will take place in Exogol, the ancient home of the Sith, and will “unveil new ancient secrets about the Dark Side of the Force.” King Valar will also be getting his own unique lightsaber. The character’s new weapon is reportedly going to be given the same treatment other Sith villains have received in past movies.