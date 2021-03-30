NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons issue food recall – shoppers urged 'do not eat'

The food recall warnings have been issued on products including crisps, baby food and quinoa. Customers who have been shopping in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Ocado should check for the affected batches.
The affected batches are 250g with the batch code L3 2012L00156 and best before date of end of December 2022.

A statement from Merchant Gourmet said: “If you have bought Merchant Gourmet Red and White Quinoa 250g, as detailed above, and you have coeliac disease or/an allergy/intolerance/sensitivity to wheat, barley or gluten, do not eat it.

“Instead, check if you have bought the affected batch code/best before date of the Merchant Gourmet Red and White Quinoa 250g pouch.

“Return the product to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

PepsiCo Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato crisps

The product has been recalled due to a possible choking hazard as some crisps may be undercooked.

The crisps can be found in Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s stores and on Ocado.

The Food Standards Agency website states: “PepsiCo is recalling Smiths Snaps Spicy Tomato Flavour 8 x 13g multipack bags because some batches may be under-cooked and the crisp noticeably harder than usual. The product may present a choking hazard and is unsafe to eat.”

The multi bags with the best before date of May 29, 2021 are known to be affected.

Anyone who has bought the affected product should not eat it and can call the Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777.

SMA Wysoy Infant Formula

Nestlé UK has recalled the baby formula as some batches may contain small pieces of plastic.

The product is known to be sold in Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores.

The FSA website said: “Nestlé UK is recalling SMA Wysoy Infant Formula because some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic.

“The presence of blue plastic makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a potential choking hazard to babies.”

Shoppers should check for 800 gram packs with the batch codes 025057651Z, 025057652Z, and 025157651Z.

Affected packs also have the best before dates of June 2022 and September 2022.

Customers can return the product to stores or contact UK SMA Careline on 0800 081 8180 to arrange or refund or get more information.

When a problem is spotted with a food item, it can be “recalled” or “withdrawn”.

When it is “withrdawn”, the product is removed from shelves.

