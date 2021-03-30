Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons issue food recall – shoppers urged 'do not eat'

The food recall warnings have been issued on products including crisps, baby food and quinoa. Customers who have been shopping in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Ocado should check for the affected batches.

The affected batches are 250g with the batch code L3 2012L00156 and best before date of end of December 2022.

A statement from Merchant Gourmet said: “If you have bought Merchant Gourmet Red and White Quinoa 250g, as detailed above, and you have coeliac disease or/an allergy/intolerance/sensitivity to wheat, barley or gluten, do not eat it.

“Instead, check if you have bought the affected batch code/best before date of the Merchant Gourmet Red and White Quinoa 250g pouch.

“Return the product to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

