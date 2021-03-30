Texas state trooper not showing 'viable signs of brain activity' and will remain on life support, DPS says

MEXIA, Texas (KTRK) — A state trooper shot multiple times during a central Texas motorist assist call Friday night is no longer showing ‘viable brain activity,’ according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.DPS Trooper Chad Walker was shot multiple times as he answered a motorist assist call outside of Mexia, approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston, according to the Texas DPS Officers Association.

Walker suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen during the shooting.Sunday night, DPS said Walker remained in critical condition. But by Monday afternoon, the agency posted an update on Twitter that Walker did not display signs of viable brain activity but remained on life support until he can become a donor.

“After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor,” DPS wrote. “This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side.”

Family and friends created a GoFundMe to help Walker's medical bills.





Trooper Walker, who is from Groesbeck, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015. Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter, according to the association.The suspect, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, of Palestine, Texas, died by suicide on Saturday evening, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan told KXXV-TV .

Soon after the shooting, around five miles outside of the city of 7,500, law enforcement from multiple agencies began an intense search for Pinson. Authorities said he took off into a wooded area and was on the run for several hours before his body was discovered.

“Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit (the suspect) immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield,” the officers association said Saturday.

On Saturday evening, members of the Fairfield Fire Department gathered together for a prayer vigil on behalf of Walker. Chaplain Andrew White and other local ministers led the crowd in prayer.

Another gathering 40 miles away took place in Waco near the hospital where Walker was being treated.

Pinson had a criminal history, including a 10-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County, according to a 2007 edition of the Palestine Herald . He was also in the U.S. Army and was arrested by Palestine police in 2003 for military desertion, the newspaper reported.