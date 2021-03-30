Thor 4 Love & Thunder: Russell Crowe looks completely unrecognisable with Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Damon have been spotted reprising their roles as Asgardian thespians in Love & Thunder.

The big news earlier this month was the revelation that Melissa McCarthy will be joining the spoof scenes as Hela (originally played by Cate Blanchett).

New pictures released yesterday show Crowe with a white beard, alongside Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

This would set him up perfectly to play ‘fake Odin’, except Sam Neil is already confirmed (and seen on set) reprising his comedy role from Ragnarok.

Since footage has leady leaked of the fake Asgard reenactions, it seems unlikely he will be included there.

Could Crowe be in scenes with another returning star Jeff Goldblum? The American actor has also been spotted in Sydney with the Thor cast and crew, fuelling speculation there will be a return to the Grandmaster’s planet of Sakaar.