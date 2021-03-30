NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Thor 4 Love & Thunder: Russell Crowe looks completely unrecognisable...

Entertainment

Thor 4 Love & Thunder: Russell Crowe looks completely unrecognisable with Chris Hemsworth

1 min

98views
98
15 shares, 98 points

Liam Hemsworth and Damon have been spotted reprising their roles as Asgardian thespians in Love & Thunder.

The big news earlier this month was the revelation that Melissa McCarthy will be joining the spoof scenes as Hela (originally played by Cate Blanchett).

New pictures released yesterday show Crowe with a white beard, alongside Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

This would set him up perfectly to play ‘fake Odin’, except Sam Neil is already confirmed (and seen on set) reprising his comedy role from Ragnarok.

Since footage has leady leaked of the fake Asgard reenactions, it seems unlikely he will be included there. 

Could Crowe be in scenes with another returning star Jeff Goldblum? The American actor has also been spotted in Sydney with the Thor cast and crew, fuelling speculation there will be a return to the Grandmaster’s planet of Sakaar.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish