Two hurt in overnight fire

US

1 min

Posted: / Updated:

Austin Fire crews respond to a fire at a two-story residence. (Courtesy: AFD)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a two story home in far south Austin early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived just after 1 a.m. to the home on Arikara River Drive near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

They say all of the home was on fire when they arrived and the fire is now under control. AFD also says the home is a “complete loss”.

According to AFD, the two people who were hurt were the only two inside the home when the fire broke out.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they took the two adults to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN News Today and KXAN.com for the latest.

Austin Fire crews say this far south Austin home is a complete loss after an overnight fire. Left photo: Richie Bowes (KXAN). Right photo: AFD
