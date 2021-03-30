UK camping, caravan & holiday updates as lockdown eases – Center Parcs, Butlins & more

Here are the latest updates for some big-name holiday providers.

Center Parcs

Center Parcs is reopening all of its holiday parks from April 12.

This includes Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest.

However, this will be subject to confirmation from the Prime Minster on April 5.

“All guests due to visit on breaks prior to April 12 should have already received an email from us with instructions on how to cancel activities and restaurants and how to reschedule or cancel,” reads a statement on the Center Parcs website.

“All guests impacted by a closure will have the option to change dates with £100 discount or cancel and claim a full refund.”

Some amenities and services in parks will be closed in accordance wit Government guidelines.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our lodges but hotel rooms and apartments will be unavailable,” explains Center Parcs.

“Only one household will be permitted per lodge.

“Our restaurants will operate a collection and delivery service, we also hope to have our terraces open.”

Some indoor and outdoor activities will be available to book.

The firm also anticipates its spa will be open.

However, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will not be open during this time.

In order to make up for this, Center Parcs is offering a discount to guests.

“As the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will be closed during your break, you will receive a discount based on the size of your booked accommodation if you wish to continue with your break,” explains the holiday provider.

More amenities are expected to open from May 12 and then June 21.

