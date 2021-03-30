Vaccine side effects: High fever, chills and dizziness reported in new Novavax trials

A deal announced on Monday with the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will manufacture up to 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine. The vaccine is already being produced at a Fujifilm facility in Stockton-on-Tees, though the UK regulator has yet to approve the jab. What are the side effects of the Novavax vaccine?

President and Chief Executive Officer for Novavax said: “With today’s results from our UK Phase three and South Africa Phase 2b clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2 and 3 trials involving over 20,000 participants.

“In addition, our PREVENT-19 US and Mexico clinical trial has randomised over 16,000 participants toward our enrolment goal of 30,000. NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants.”

He continued: “NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”

