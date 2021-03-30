Warzone update time: When is the new update for Warzone coming out today?

Activision has warned gamers that this weeks Call of Duty Warzone update time is going to be a little different.

Not only will Battle Royale fans need to download and install a massive new patch, but they will also be freeing up space.

According to the patch notes supplied by Treyarch, the new Call of Warzone update will reduce the overall installation size for the game.

For many, this will prove very helpful, as the latest COD combination of games are now too big to fit on some base consoles.

A message from Activision explains the process, telling gamers this week: “Season Two Reloaded also brings great news of a lower, optimized file size across Warzone.