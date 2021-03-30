NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Wetherspoons to open 18 new pubs – is one opening near you? Full list of locations

With pubs set to reopen for outdoor service in England on April 12, Wetherspoon has shared an update on pubs. It has been announced new branches will open across the country.
The plans are set to begin with a matter or weeks and could help create around 2,000 jobs.

While the exact locations of new branches have not been revealed, Wetherspoon has shared the cities where these are likely to be.

This includes locations in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales.

Will there be one in your area?

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin stated: “Our immediate investment will provide work for architects, contractors and builders as well as result in 2,000 new jobs for staff in our pubs.

“We are geared up to start on the first projects within a few months.

“We are also committed to our long-term investment and job creation programme over the next decade.

“However, the investment is conditional on the UK opening back up again on a long-term basis, with no further lockdowns or the constant changing of rules.”

