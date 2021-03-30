Wetherspoons to open 18 new pubs – is one opening near you? Full list of locations

With pubs set to reopen for outdoor service in England on April 12, Wetherspoon has shared an update on pubs. It has been announced new branches will open across the country.

The plans are set to begin with a matter or weeks and could help create around 2,000 jobs.

While the exact locations of new branches have not been revealed, Wetherspoon has shared the cities where these are likely to be.

This includes locations in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales.

Will there be one in your area?

