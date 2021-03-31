NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

2 taken to the hospital after reported shooting in east...

US

2 taken to the hospital after reported shooting in east Austin

1 min

102views
67
12 shares, 67 points

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in east Austin Tuesday night.

The Austin Police Department says officers were called to Sherwyn Drive at 8:30 p.m. That’s east of U.S. Highway 183 in a neighborhood off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Both victims were shot in the leg, according to police.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one of the men has serious injuries and the other “potentially serious” injuries. APD reports both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Jaclyn Ramkissoon

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

67
12 shares, 67 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish