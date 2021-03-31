2 taken to the hospital after reported shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in east Austin Tuesday night.

The Austin Police Department says officers were called to Sherwyn Drive at 8:30 p.m. That’s east of U.S. Highway 183 in a neighborhood off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Both victims were shot in the leg, according to police.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one of the men has serious injuries and the other “potentially serious” injuries. APD reports both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Jaclyn Ramkissoon